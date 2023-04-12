'Heartless': Starbucks, Duolingo Slammed for 'Cashing in' on Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Breakup

The Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn breakup ‘discourse’ is getting out of hand on the Internet and Swifties are assembling once again. The world has truly leant into the news of Taylor and Joe parting ways after 6 years of dating, with fans in denial and even spewing conspiracy theories. However, brands cashing in on someone’s personal heartbreak is decidedly taking things too far, and Swifties have been slamming Starbucks and Duolingo for doing the same.

A Starbucks store put up a signboard asking people which Taylor Swift ex they were. Each of Taylor’s former partners corresponded to a Starbucks drink- Harry Styles as Hot Vanilla Latte, Joe Jonas as Dragon Drink, Tom Hiddleston as London Fog and so on. Taylor has repeatedly faced sexist derision over the number of partners she has had, since women are apparently not allowed to date around.

Duolingo, on the other hand, posted a video of the Duolingo bird at Cornelia Street, captioned “making my final pilgrimage to Cornelia Street to offer my condolences." Cornelia Street is a song off of Taylor’s Lover album, widely believed by fans to have been written about Joe.

Marketing misfire? What do you think?

