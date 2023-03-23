Heartwarming Rescue: Mother Elephant, Calf Pulled From Drain in Thailand, Video Gives Internet 'Hope'

The internet is a treasure trove of heartwarming videos that showcase the kindness and compassion of people towards animals. Recently, a video from 2022 showing a group of veterinarians going above and beyond to save a mother elephant and her calf stuck in a drain has gone viral on Twitter. A video shared on Twitter by The Figen depicts a touching scene of a group of veterinarians working to save a mother elephant and her calf from a drain. The video opens with an image of a distraught mother elephant trapped down a drain. Despite the heavy rain that disrupts the rescue work, the vets persist in their efforts to pull her out.

As the clip progresses, the veterinarians are shown performing CPR on the exhausted mother while others are digging through the mud to help the baby climb up.

According to the original caption, a mother elephant and her calf slipped into a 7ft deep hole during a storm in Nakhon Nayok province, Thailand on July 13, 2022. The vets, who were struggling to free the pair because of the torrential monsoon season conditions, managed to save the mother’s life with CPR and rescue the baby from the drain. Following the rescue, the mother and infant were observed strolling towards the woodland after crossing the road. The rescue video went viral on social media and received a lot of attention.

The heartwarming video of the heroic rescue of a mother and baby elephant has garnered much appreciation on Twitter with more than 8 lakh views and 19 thousand likes. Twitter users have expressed their admiration for the vets and volunteers who extended a helping hand to the helpless animals.

The post also received numerous comments from users, with one expressing their gratitude by saying, “Thank you for reuniting the mother and child. May God bless you." Another user shared their experience of watching the video, saying, “I was holding my breath while watching and felt so happy when she got up after CPR. It was amazing. God bless all involved."

