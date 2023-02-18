A 65-year-old lady is grateful to Mumbai Police after they helped her reunite with her family. The elderly woman was left stranded at the Bandra Terminus after which she sought help from the Vile Parle police. The department quickly helped the lady in distress to get in touch with her family members. The 65-year-old was made to stay at the station under police protection until one of the family members safely picked her up. The Mumbai Police shared a video of the incident on Instagram which has garnered them tremendous praise online.

In the clip, the elderly woman is seated on a chair at the police department, where an officer is seen trying to get in touch with her family members. Meanwhile, another officer can be seen asking the lady if she’s hungry and wants to eat. The woman declines the offers and joins her hands, also going on to touch the officer’s feet for lending her a helping hand. The officer stops the lady and makes an attempt to pacify her. Soon, the moment of her union with a family member is captured on camera. The 65-year-old woman joins her hands again to express gratitude towards the police force. Meanwhile, her family member shakes the hands of the officer mouthing a generous ‘thank you.’ The woman also requested the officers to pay a visit to her house in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

While sharing the video online, the Instagram page of Mumbai Police stated, “Making our way into the hearts and home of citizens! A heartwarming exchange followed after Vile Parle Personnel helped a lost and confused 65y/o lady reunite with her family." Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Mumbaikars and other civilians lauded the entire police department for their quick and efficient efforts. A user wrote, “Wish every state police work in this manner," another hailed them as, “One of the best police forces in India." One more added, “Hats off to Mumbai Police." Meanwhile, a user expressed their gratitude by saying, “We salute our heroes." A keen user also noticed a dog relaxing inside the police state and said, “I liked the fact that dog was sleeping peacefully inside the police station. Good example." One more joined, “Always Grateful for your service sir."

The video has raked up over thirty-three thousand likes and more than two lakh views on the photo-sharing application.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here