Home » BUZZ » Hera Pheri 3: Reports of OG Trio’s Comeback Sends Twitter into a Frenzy as Desis Wait for Big News

Hera Pheri 3: Reports of OG Trio’s Comeback Sends Twitter into a Frenzy as Desis Wait for Big News

Reports of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal coming back with 'Hera Pheri 3' has sent Twitter into a frenzy as they can't keep calm to experience the rollercoaster ride of laughter on big screen.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 08:34 IST

Delhi, India

Hera Pheri 3: Reports of OG Trio’s Comeback Sends Twitter into a Frenzy as Desis Wait for Big News (Photo Credits: Twitter)
Hera Pheri 3: Reports of OG Trio’s Comeback Sends Twitter into a Frenzy as Desis Wait for Big News (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One more chance to live through Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal’s ‘Hera Pheri’? For real? Well, recent reports claim that the OG trio met to discuss their possible comeback with ‘Hera Pheri 3’ and fans may get to watch Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in the franchise’s third installment which is likely to go on floors by the end of 2023. This has sent Indian Twitter into a frenzy as Desis can’t keep calm to watch the iconic gang and experience the rollercoaster ride of laughter on the big screen.

Recently, a source told Pinkvilla that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal came together to discuss the development of the movie with producer Firoz Nadiadwala and their meeting might bring some good news for the fans. While the ‘Selfiee’ actor earlier backed out from the project, it is now being stated that he is possibly reconsidering the reunion with the other two. Fans, no doubt, have been waiting in anticipation for the OG trio to return for ‘Hera Pheri 3’ and the latest developments have reassured them of the same. Check out how Desis have flooded the micro-blogging site by sharing the popular ‘Hera Pheri’ memes only to expect for the better!

Advertisement

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“On Saturday, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Firoz Nadiadwala had a long meeting at Empire Studios in Mumbai. This is the first time in years that the original team of Hera Pheri was (under) the same roof. In fact, on seeing them all together, the entire staff at Empire Studio got emotional and expressed their excitement," said the insider to the publication. It was also revealed that the makers were in talks with two directors and will soon lock one in the upcoming 10-15 days. Adding to that, the source mentioned, “Once everything is in place, an official announcement shall be made on the project. The things are fine right now, and moving well in favour of the film happening with the original trio."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 15, 2023, 08:07 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 08:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Share Photos From Their Pre-wedding Functions In Jaisalmer On Valentine's Day, See Pics

+10PHOTOS

Valentine's Day 2023: Get Ready For Romantic Date With These Sexy Celebrity-approved Outfits