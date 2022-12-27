Holding Protests, Starting New Ventures: Here is How 2022 Was Owned by Women

The year 2022 is finally coming to an end and it’s safe to say that this year was owned by women from all across the globe. With that being said, there have been huge steps forward for women’s rights but there were also events that made people question the progress of women in today’s world. While women are thriving in almost every domain and conquering the world, there is still a lot that needs to be done and there is still a very long way to go.

From starting their own entrepreneurial ventures to protesting against what is wrong here is how women owned 2022:

Women protest ban on university education in Afghanistan

Recently, the Taliban announced that women will be barred from universities. Across the country, armed Taliban guards refused women access to university buildings. As a consequence, numerous protests were held by female students and teachers. They were also supported by male students. There have been reports of a group of male medical students leaving during an exam in protest.

Women protest in Malta as Parliament debates abortion amendment

Several groups of women gathered on the streets of Malta as they called on the government to halt plans to amend the country’s strict anti-abortion laws. These protests were considered the biggest ones in years and they also attracted several people including Malta’s top Catholic bishop and the leader of the conservative opposition. Women were seen carrying placards as they chanted, “Keep abortion out of Malta" and “Protect our children". They also chanted “No to abortion, yes to life".

There were many women who left an important impact in terms of societal norms. Have a look:

Fatima Amiri, Afghanistan

Being one of the survivors of a suicide attack, she sustained serious injuries, including the loss of an eye and severe damage to her jaw and ear. Despite this, she continued to study for her university entrance exams and scored more than 85%.

Sirisha Bandla, India

Bandla became the second woman born in India to go to space after she went to the edge of space as part of the historic 2021 Unity 22 mission, Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed sub-orbital spaceflight. She studied aeronautical engineering in the US and is now Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations for Virgin Galactic.

Taisia Bekbulatova, Russia

Being a prominent journalist in Russia, Taisia found her independent media outlet Holod in 2019. Being deemed a “foreign agent," she left Russia in 2021 but travelled to Ukraine to extensively cover the war. The organisation has published several stories on inequality, and women’s rights. The website was blocked in Russia by authorities in April after there was a crackdown on independent media.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Who does not know this name? Being one of Bollywood’s biggest film stars, the actress did not stop there and paved her way through Hollywood. In the year 2022, she launched her own hair-care brand - Anomaly. She has established her own production company and is also a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, campaigning for children’s rights and education for girls.

