Here is How 'Fake Potatoes' Are Dominating Both Rural and Urban Markets

The market is full of ‘fake’ potatoes! ‘Hemangini’ or ‘Hemalini’ potatoes are being sold in the market at Chandramukhi’s prices, which looks like Chandramukhi but tastes completely different. But if you put them side by side, it is difficult to understand which one is Chandramukhi potato and which one is Hemangini potato.

Chandramukhi potatoes are being sold in the market at Rs. 20 to Rs. 25 per kg. There the price of Hemangini potato should be 10 to 12 rupees per kg. But some unscrupulous traders are selling Hemangini potatoes in the market as Chandramukhi potatoes. As a result, buyers are in trouble.

A member of Hooghly Agricultural Cooperative Society said that Hemangini potato is basically a mixed variety of potato. This potato is cultivated in different parts of Punjab and Jalandhar. These potato seeds come to this state from other states.

Advertisement

This potato is also cultivated in different places in Hooghly. The yield is high in this potato cultivation. Whereas 50 to 60 sacks of Chandramukhi potato are produced per bigha, the production of this potato is about 90 to 95 sacks. Although the production rate of this potato is high, the demand for this potato in the market is very low.

First of all these potatoes do not want to be cooked well. Second, these potatoes don’t taste very good.

Hooghly District Agriculture Officer Manoj Chakraborty said, “It is very difficult for people in urban areas to differentiate between Hemangini potato and Chandramukhi potato from the outside." Hemangini potato is made by cross breeding Jyoti potato with Chandramukhi potato.

Since this potato is a hybrid, it can be cultivated in a short time and at low cost. This potato is grown in Purshura and Tarkeshwar regions of Hooghly district. Chandramukhi potato which takes three to four months to produce. These hybrid potatoes are produced there within one and a half to two months. Farmers can cultivate this potato twice in one potato season. The production rate is also higher for hybrids.

Several unscrupulous traders are selling this Hemangini potato as Chandramukhi potato. It is not very easy to fool the villagers, as they are associated with agriculture and know a potato by sight. However, unscrupulous businessmen continue their business by easily fooling the people of the urban areas or the slums.

Advertisement

How to know which one is Chandramukhi and which one is Hemangini potato?

Agriculture Director Manoj Chakraborty said, “It is very difficult to recognize two potatoes from above. Both have thin skins. But this potato can be recognized in two ways. First, the internal colour variation after peeling the two types of potatoes. Chandramukhi potato has a light beige color inside, and Hemangini potato has white inside. Secondly, you can understand which potato is better by tasting. Hemangini is not tasty at all. Not well cooked.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here