Here's How This Tamil Nadu Farmer Has a 100-year-old Goddess Saraswati Painting by Raja Ravi Varma

Many individuals tried to give me the painting's price, but I refused to sell it and I further don't intend to sell it to anyone. My grandfather gave it to my father and my father handed over it to me, and I shall treasure it for my lifetime.

By: Archana R

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 13:01 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Ravi Varma is a renowned Indian painter who is believed to have made more than 6,000 paintings in his lifetime. One of the first Indian artists to master the craft of lithographic reproduction, he was also one of the first to employ oil paintings. Goddess Saraswati, one of the paintings of Ravi Varma, is now with a farmer of Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu.

Agathiyan, a farmer hailing from the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, said that the master painting is the century-old painting that his grandfather Sappani Muthu Mudaliar brought for his father Subbiah Mudaliar. “According to my grandfather, he purchased the picture in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district. Many individuals tried to give me the painting’s price, but I refused to sell it and I further don’t intend to sell it to anyone. My grandfather gave it to my father and my father handed it over to me, and I shall treasure it for my lifetime. I’m not sure how much this painting of the Goddess Saraswati cost during my grandfather’s time, though," he claimed.

Ravi Varma depicts Saraswati in a white saree standing on a white lotus, with white ducks representing waterfalls in the background. Gimmicks are used to embellish Saraswati’s crown and the lotus that the Goddess is holding in her palm. Additionally, his signature, Ravi Varma, is inscribed on the side bottom of this painting.

