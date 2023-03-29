Leave it to Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along to tickle your funny bone with his amusing tweets. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader found himself on the trends list again, courtesy – his recent tweet. Imna Along shared a picture of himself on Twitter and accompanied it with a humourous text about his eyes. The picture shows him looking into his phone at what appears to be an event. “Not sleeping okay, drafting my next tweet!" the minister wrote and added a laughing emoticon to the text. Needless to say, his tweet garnered much reaction in no time. Many loved Temjen Imna Along’s sense of humour while a few revealed their first thoughts after seeing the photo.

Several users took to the comments section and claimed that none can match the “quality" of the post that Temjen Imna Along drafts with closed eyes. One user wrote, “What you draft in closed eyes, nobody can match the quality in their open eyes."

Some even hilariously wrote that they thought he was “meditating". A user commented, “I literally thought you are meditating."

Another wrote, “Sir, I am sure filmmakers in Mumbai are thinking about casting you in one of their films/web series."

A third user jokingly commented, “Even I tried to zoom the pic but I was unable to verify your claim…! Stay blessed!"

Well, this isn’t the first time Temjen Imna Along has made fun of his small eyes. On the occasion of World Sleep Day, the Nagaland minister shared a picture of himself and urged all to take out “a moment to appreciate people with small eyes." In the picture, the minister can be seen sitting among the audience at an event.

While sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Happy World Sleep Day! Let us take a moment to appreciate people with small eyes, who remind us that being awake 24/7 isn’t always a choice!" Along posted the picture on March 17, and so far, it has been viewed more than 356 thousand times and has garnered over 12 thousand likes.

