Hey Twitter Users, Nagaland Minster Wants You To ‘Note Down The Recipe’ Of This Dish

Leave it to Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along to make you drool with his tempting posts on Twitter. He is known for sharing pictures and videos of authentic dishes from his state and his tweet is for all the foodies out there. He re-shared a clip of a lip-smacking exotic Nagaland dish in the making. Temjen Imna Along also gave a shout-out to the chef who originally posted the recipe for the vegetable stew Hansuli on Instagram. The video gives a glance at the preparations of Hansuli from scratch. It opens with a person boiling all the veggies together and then being mashed in a pot. The mashed veggies are cooked till the mixture turns into a thick stew.

Expressing his gratitude to the food blogger for “making such wonderful, delicious and mouth-watering contents" and “promoting" Nagaland’s cuisine on social media, the BJP minister hilariously urged his fans to “note down the recipe."

He tweeted: “Wanna try? Recipe note kar lena (note down the recipe). We are thankful to Etsoyu for making such wonderful, delicious and mouth-watering contents and giving a recognition as well as promoting authentic Naga dishes in social media platforms. Bravo!"

Temjen Imna Along re-tweeted the video from the official page of Nagaland Tourism. The caption given by the state’s tourism department read: “! A healthy delicious organic vegetable stew. Boiled tomatoes and Potatoes cook with fermented fish, add ginger and green chilies to make it more appetizing, mixed of oyster mushroom and zanthoxylum leaves with taro gives a savory taste."

In no time, the Nagaland Minister’s tweet started making rounds on the internet. Several users called Naga cuisine a “hidden gem," as the dish does not require any oil to be cooked. Many gave their suggestions. A user wrote, “Naga cuisine is the most underrated cuisine in India. Hidden gem. Oil-free."

Another commented, “The mushrooms will grind the taste more."

Some even expressed their wish to taste that dish, as a user wrote, “Love to taste this delicious recipe."

A few even claimed that because the dish does include any oil and is completely prepared with boiled vegetables, it is loaded with nutrients and is very healthy for a “diabetic person." A user commented, “Looks delicious full of minerals and vitamins. Good for a diabetic person like me."

So far, the tweet by Temjen Imna Along has been viewed for more than 37 thousand times.

