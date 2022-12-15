Home » BUZZ » 'Hi Mum': How a WhatsApp Scam Has Cost Australians Over Rs 57 Crore

In a new text message scam case, Australians have lost over $7 million (approximately Rs 57.84 crore) wherein fraudsters pose as close friends and family members to convince people to send money.

The ACCC has claimed that over $7 million has been robbed from at least 11,100 victims this year. (Credits: Reuters/ Twitter)
In a new text message scam case, Australians have lost over $7 million (approximately Rs 57.84 crore) wherein fraudsters pose as close friends and family members to convince people to send money. The scam is called ‘Hi Mum’ in which the victims are contacted through WhatsApp texts. According to a report by the Independent, the fraudsters posing as family members inform victims that they’ve lost their phone and are trying to contact them with a different number. The report suggests that the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) have estimated that the number of people falling prey to the scam has drastically increased in the past three months.

The ACCC has claimed that over $7 million has been robbed from at least 11,100 victims this year. While informing about the surge in the cases in the past three months, the authorities revealed approximately $2.6 million was stolen since August and the number of victims is reported to be around 1,150. In a statement issued by the agency via Twitter, the ACCC said, “We’re urging Australians to be wary of phone messages from a family member or friend claiming they need help, following a significant rise in ‘Hi Mum’ scams. More than 1,150 people fell victim to the scam, with total reported losses of $2.6 million."

If the report is to be believed, then most cases of the scam were reported by women who are above the age of 55. The authorities have urged citizens to verify the source of contact before transferring money via suspicious messages. The Deputy Chair of ACCC, Delia Rickard, reportedly asked people to call the original numbers of their family members to cross-check if their mobile devices are really stolen. It is the simplest way to verify if the source of contact is genuine or fraudulent.

