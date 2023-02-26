Hilarious Debate on Corgi's Size is Why People Don't Want Twitter to Die

Ever since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, there have been speculations that the bluebird app is dying. In April, last year, Musk asked in a poll if the platform is dying. He posted a snapshot of the top 10 most followed Twitter accounts and noted the profiles rarely tweet. Now, a Twitter user named Dr. Sanjana Curtis has explained why she does not want the social media platform to die and the reason is hilarious. She has posted a screenshot of an article where the headline reads: “Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA."

Now, the comments below the post are a debate around the size of a corgi and it has left Twitteratti in splits. “this is why I don’t want twitter to die," read the caption. Have a look:

“obviously I need to see everyone’s corgis immediately to confirm whether they are better modeled as cylinders or cuboids," read another tweet.

As a response, one Twitter user wrote, “Might be easier to give the corgi a bath and measure volume by displacement (using calipers to measure the head so it doesn’t need submerged, breathe easy lil pup)." Another person wrote, “Now I need to know about the weight of 4 baby elephants vs the corgi density factor."

“I’m a little disappointed y’all didn’t either do the measurements with a wet dog or at least shave it. For science of course. Joking of course," wrote a Twitter user.

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, NASA confirmed the reports of a meteoroid that crashed in McAllen, Texas on the evening of February 15. Based on initial analysis from several sources, the experts believe that the meteoroid was about two feet in diameter and weighed around 1,000 pounds. The angle and speed of entry, as well as weather radar signatures, suggest that the meteoroid was similar to other naturally occurring meteorite falls.

They also shared that radar data and other information indicate that meteorites did reach the ground. Although it is important to note that they tend to break into small fragments before impact and cool rapidly, posing no risk to the public.

