Twenty-five years ago, a popular television series called ‘Hip Hip Hurray’ gained nationwide attention for its depiction of the lives of a group of teenagers in a Mumbai high school. This coming-of-age story was widely acclaimed for its groundbreaking portrayal of a range of themes over its 80-episode run. The show tackled issues such as teenage drug addiction, mental health problems among students, and much more. The 90s show even fearlessly addressed societal stereotypes and issues that were rarely talked about on Indian television then.

One topic that has recently garnered attention is the show’s portrayal of the stereotyping of women in a male-dominated society. In particular, the show addressed the problematic nature of beauty standards and unhealthy stereotypes perpetuated in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where Kajol’s character was depicted as being solely defined by her appearance.

During a casual conversation at school after watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Cyrus made a comment about Kajol looking “sexy" in the film. However, Mona responded with a critical view of the movie, stating that it was “stupid". She went on to explain how the first half of the movie portrayed Kajol’s character, Anjali, as a tomboy, with short hair and wearing jeans and t-shirts. Despite being skilled in basketball, she failed to capture the affections of Rahul, who was more interested in the stylish and glamourous Tina. In the second half of the film, Anjali’s appearance was transformed into a more traditional and conservative look, with a saree and makeup. Suddenly, she became Rahul’s love interest and even lost the basketball game that she once mastered at. This made the girls discuss the director’s problematic portrayal of Anjali’s character, with a pushy and ridiculous emphasis on conforming to gender stereotypes.

A recent Twitter post featuring a scene from ‘Hip Hip Hurray’ with the caption, “Hip hip hurray was so ahead of its time.." prompted users to reminisce about the show and highlight its enduring relevance. Many praised the show’s willingness to tackle important issues, which sets it apart even today.

One user commented, “This show was the real deal back in the day. The actual Indian version of Friends. Parental control on TV and this show was also a hurdle to overcome," commented a user. Another user noted that it’s remarkable that the show’s perspective on issues, which included highlighting the toxicity of Rahul’s character, is only now gaining wider acceptance after over 20 years. They mentioned, “it’s crazy to think that the outlook these kids (& makers) had about the movie back in 98 or something, has only recently become popular. It took 20 odd years for people to understand that Rahul was toxic yada yada. These guys yelled it right then & no one paid attention!"

Another day, another instance highlighting the perpetuation of harmful gender stereotypes in Bollywood movies.

