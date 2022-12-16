Hippo Attacks Child in Uganda and Spits Him Out After Bystander’s Instant Reflex

Several instances of children getting attacked by wild animals surface on the internet which create a stir of horror and danger amongst the current generation. Thankfully, this time a child didn’t lose his life after being attacked by a rogue hippo in Uganda. The 2-year-old kid was playing by himself near his house on the shores of a lake in Katwa Kabatoro town when a hungry hippopotamus grabbed him with its massive jaws.

The large mammal gulped the toddler halfway when an onlooker, identified as Christmas Bagonza, began pelting stones at the hippo. Alarmed by the local’s attack, the animal spit out the unidentified toddler in the Kasese district of Uganda. “He(Bagonza) stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth," said the Ugandan Police spokesperson, according to Capital FM Uganda. They further added, “It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim." Thus, it was the bystander’s quick thinking and action that saved the little one from a ferocious animal attack.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the hippo ambled back into the lake after vomitting out the human child who was then rushed to the hospital for treatment. Later, he was released by the hospital that gave him a rabies vaccine. Meanwhile, the Police also stated, “first such kind of incident where a hippo strayed from Lake Edward and attacked a young child." The authorities also warned the families living near animal sanctuaries and habitats to be aware of such animals and be cautious while stepping out.

Earlier, an 8-year-old was dragged to death by a crocodile that lunged at him in the Marine River in Costa Rica. The child was spending time with his family before the giant reptile ripped off his head and dragged him into the water in front of his parents. The wild beast took his life in a blink of an eye, leaving his parents helpless and heartbroken

Read all the Latest Buzz News here