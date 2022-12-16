Home » BUZZ » Historian Calls Out Brands Using His 'Generic Face' for Ads Without Consent

Historian Calls Out Brands Using His 'Generic Face' for Ads Without Consent

Gaurav Munjal, the founder of the Unacademy Group, tweeted an advertisement with Pillai's picture on it, drawing attention to the blunder. Munjal appeared to be completely oblivious to the discrepancy.

December 16, 2022

Munjal appeared to be completely oblivious to the discrepancy. (Credits: Twitter)

Businesses have, on multiple occasions, used images of people for their purposes without getting their consent. Manu S Pillai, a well-known writer and historian, had a similar situation when his photograph was used in a promotional advertisement for Unacademy’s upcoming product ‘NextLevel’. Gaurav Munjal, the founder of the Unacademy Group, tweeted an advertisement with Pillai’s picture on it, drawing attention to the blunder. Munjal appeared to be completely oblivious to the discrepancy.

Munjal’s tweet was retweeted by Pillai, who wrote, “Apparently I am ‘Sagar Chauhan’, senior frontend engineer. Not the first time this is happening. Somewhat miffed that I have such a generic face, it gets lifted for all kinds of random advertisements."

Pillai turned to Twitter to speak up that his face is “so generic" that he now has numerous identities. He was discussing how various businesses have exploited his images to promote their goods without getting his permission. Pillai later tweeted a screenshot and highlighted another incident where his image was utilised in a marketing campaign. “In the past I have been Mohit Gaur who liked to make free PDFs." Pillai mentioned in the second tweet.

According to another Twitter user, he was also ‘Aman Shah’ on Trainman a few months ago. “Ah yes, I had an exchange with them and they took it down," Pillai wrote when recalled. He continues in the tweet and says, “There is also a website somewhere that shows me as a young office goer who got a good salary package etc using some service. Or something along those lines."

Pillai also stated that he was aware of smaller brands doing this, but a company like Unacademy doing this is unexpected, and not in a good manner.

Mr Munjal tweeted shortly after the blunder that they had rectified the image on their campaign. “Sorry about the miss yesterday. We have fixed Sagar Chauhan’s NextLevel Profile," he stated in a tweet.

Pillai’s image has been substituted with that of Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of the famous EdTech Physics Wallah and thanked him for being a good sport and consenting to this.

December 16, 2022
last updated: December 16, 2022, 15:33 IST
