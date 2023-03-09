Home » Buzz » Holi 2023: Video of Children Spraying Water on Motorist Starts 'Fun vs Harassment' Debate

Holi 2023: Video of Children Spraying Water on Motorist Starts 'Fun vs Harassment' Debate

A video of some children spraying colour from their pichkaris on a passerby on Holi has started a debate on Twitter.

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 10:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Video of children playing Holi divides Twitter. (Credits: Twitter/@whysaharsh)
The Holi mood is yet to leave Desi Twitter; after a long day of plain fun and colour-splashing, some downtime is in order! But in the meanwhile, a debate has started on Twitter over Holi etiquette. A Twitter user shared a video of some children playing Holi presumably in their locality, spraying colours from their pichkaris onto a man passing by on a motorcycle.

While some people spoke about how this is something that the children would miss when they grow up, others weren’t so nostalgic. The latter group opined that splashing colours on unsuspecting passersby could prove dangerous in many ways, causing accident or injury. Some also mentioned that the passersby had not consented to participate.

So what do you think?

first published: March 09, 2023, 10:13 IST
last updated: March 09, 2023, 10:24 IST
