The Holi mood is yet to leave Desi Twitter; after a long day of plain fun and colour-splashing, some downtime is in order! But in the meanwhile, a debate has started on Twitter over Holi etiquette. A Twitter user shared a video of some children playing Holi presumably in their locality, spraying colours from their pichkaris onto a man passing by on a motorcycle.

While some people spoke about how this is something that the children would miss when they grow up, others weren’t so nostalgic. The latter group opined that splashing colours on unsuspecting passersby could prove dangerous in many ways, causing accident or injury. Some also mentioned that the passersby had not consented to participate.

