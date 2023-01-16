Horrifying Video Shows Toddler in Diapers Waving Handgun. Here's What Happened Next

A bone-chilling video of a toddler waving a loaded handgun has left the internet in a state of shock. The shocking clip was first telecasted on Saturday night’s edition of On Patrol: Live, as per a report by Daily Mail UK. The incident took place in Beech Grove, Indiana, which is located just outside of Indianapolis. The police were informed about the horrifying event by a neighbour from the toddler’s apartment complex who saw the baby waving the gun in a hallway.

It was during the investigation when the home surveillance footage produced by the neighbour’s house confirmed that a diaper-clad toddler was indeed waving the gun. In the shocking clip, the little boy can also be seen pulling the trigger multiple times. At one point, the baby also points the gun at himself. Fortunately, though the weapon was loaded, there wasn’t any bullet in the chamber. It is reportedly confirmed that no one was injured during the incident. During the live broadcast of the footage, a former sergeant in the Tusla police department said that the clip was ‘absolutely tough to see.’ Reportedly, it is also revealed when the cops questioned the child’s father, the latter denied having any gun in the apartment. However, it was during the security sweep of the house that the officers procured a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in the back of a closet desk. The father who consented to the officers to conduct the search was then arrested for neglect of his child.

After the footage of the incident began circulating online, many were shell-shocked and condemned the parents of the child. A user wrote, “This is so scary and not ok at all."

Another added, “I’m so glad neighbours called the police & probably saved this precious child’s life!"

One more commented, “The dad needs to be banned from ever owning a gun."

Meanwhile, a user said, “This is just horrific. That poor child. It’s a miracle he didn’t hurt himself or anyone else."

As per the latest update of the incident, the child has now returned to his mother’s residence, where he lives.

