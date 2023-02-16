A couple of days ago, a video of a dog who got stuck in the bumper of a car went viral on social media. The dog, all fit and fine, was later reunited with its bunch of puppies in a rather dramatic turn of events.

On February 3, the street dog got hit by a car in Balpa village of Sullia taluk, Dakshina Kannada. The driver stopped the car immediately and got down to check what he had hit. Not finding anything, he continued on his journey till Puttur, about 60 km from there. When he took the car for servicing, the technician opened the bonnet to find a dog springing out!

The dark-black-coloured stray female dog was unhurt but people were very surprised as to how the trapped dog went unnoticed all the while. The whole event went viral with the dog’s video being shared on social media by multiple users.

The pooch continued her life as a stray in a different town thereafter. But, on the other part of the earth, a five-year-old girl in Balpa village was tensed that a stray dog she fed daily was nowhere to be seen.

Incidentally, her father Santosh Rai who is a forest officer was watching the video of this dog’s story on social media. The curious daughter Sanvi who was peeping into her dad’s phone recognised the dog as the one she was waiting for. She then persuaded her dad to bring the dog home.

Her father then travelled all the way to Puttur and searched for the dog with a friend for a while. They spotted the dog who recognised him immediately. “I stayed with the dog for some time so that she could be comfortable," he said. Later, they put her on a leash and brought her home.

Sanvi was jumping with joy the minute she spotted the pooch and vice versa. The dog had three cute pups and now the mother was united with her kids.

