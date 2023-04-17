How a Famed Afghan Violinist Who Fled Taliban Rule is Building Life From Scratch Again in US

After the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, many musicians and other artistes were among the countless people who fled, fearing for their lives. In the 1990s, music had been banned by the Taliban. Currently, music, alongside video games and foreign films, has been banned in the city of Herat, as per an IANS report. Now, a tragic story about a displaced Afghan violinist has surfaced on Twitter.

Latif Nasser, a writer and co-host of Radiolab, shared the story of Ali, an acclaimed violinist from Afghanistan who is rebuilding his life from scratch again in the US. While escaping the country after the Taliban regained control of it, Ali had to leave behind his violin. From being a famed violinist in Afghanistan, Ali had to work at a mall stockroom and had his only possession- an electric bike- stolen in the US.

Now, with the help of his friends, he has a more stable life and a better job at a downtown hotel. Jeremy S Bloom, a sound designer who worked with Latif, sought the latter’s help to gift a 110-year-old violin to Ali. That was how Latif met Ali, and eventually grew to become friends with him. Here are snippets from their story that’s tragic but isn’t devoid of hope.

Advertisement

Latif and Ali are currently raising money for the latter to attend music school.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here