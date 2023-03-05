Can you recall the experience of drawing a circle using rounders, compasses, scales, and sharp pencils? This mathematical construction method required us to delve into our textbooks, aiming for a flawless circle that would earn us points for both neatness and creativity. Recently, a Twitter user posted a picture of this classic technique, prompting internet users to reminisce about the days when drawing circles was much simpler than the challenges we face today. It’s truly a nostalgic trip down memory lane for many of us!

Shubh, a Twitter user, recently posted an image of the geometrical math technique that we all remember from our school days - constructing a circle with a specific radius without using the centre of the circle. He commented, “Life was so hard back then," and followed up with another tweet that said, “waise ab kaunsi easy hai (Even now, what is easy?)" This post triggered a wave of nostalgia among netizens as they reflected on the simpler times when life was as straightforward as solving a mathematical equation. However, as we all know, life has since led us down paths with much greater complexities, anxieties, and challenges, debunking the myth that life would be a breeze after completing 12th grade.

One user commented, “We hated this but didn’t realise that these were the easiest problems that life was throwing at us." Another added, “Still, life was easy when we used to draw tangents on a circle in school. Now, I have no idea which tangent life is taking me on." The third user said, “We hated this and didn’t realise that we were living our best lives back then."

Some even shared amusing anecdotes about their experiences with this geometry-based math technique. One wrote, “That’s the chapter of Mathematics which I hated the most. I loved Algebra, Trigonometry and Calculus but I hated these geometry and surface area type chapters." Another shared, “Still remember having to use a sharp point pencil to ensure the arcs intersect at neatly."

Indeed, life seemed so fascinating and simple back then!

