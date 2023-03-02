Home » BUZZ » How A Star Dies: NASA's Hubble Unveils Stunning Aftermath Of Supernova Explosions

How A Star Dies: NASA's Hubble Unveils Stunning Aftermath Of Supernova Explosions

Take a peek into the world of supernova explosions with NASA’s latest tweet. The series of snaps share what a dying star in the universe looks like.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 10:06 IST

New Delhi, India

The images show the aftermath of stars that died. (Image Credit : Twitter/@NASAHubble)
The images show the aftermath of stars that died. (Image Credit : Twitter/@NASAHubble)

NASA has just revealed a set of stunning snaps of what is known as the supernova explosion. Along with it, they have shared a fact about this event that will make your head spin. According to their latest tweet, the contents of a star that dies in a supernova explosion can fly out into space at a breakneck speed of up to 25,000 miles per second. It is no wonder that supernovas are considered to be one of the most powerful and energetic events in the universe. The intensity is clear in the images shared. The tweet was accompanied by a series of Hubble images that showcase the aftermath of stars that died in supernova explosions. From colourful swirls of gas and dust to intricate patterns of debris, the images are a testament to the incredible power and beauty of these celestial events.

Advertisement

Well, impressed was an understatement when it came to the Internet’s reaction. Most people were too stunned by the beauty of the supernova. They remarked that no words could describe the beauty of the moment that was captured. A Twitter user wrote, “Probably the only thing in the universe that gets more beautiful when it dies."

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

“Damn, I know all of these shots need filters to see the colours we do, but oh my are they beautiful!" another user tweeted.

Advertisement

A tweet read, “Though stars may die, they leave behind a legacy that we can view. A cosmic tale for all mankind, of beauty, power, and the new."

NASA has shared that this celestial event is often seen in other galaxies. They are difficult to see in our own Milky Way galaxy. This is because dust blocks our view. In 1604, Johannes Kepler discovered the last observed supernova in the Milky Way. Thanks to NASA’s Chandra telescope the remains of a more recent supernova were discovered. These exploded in the Milky Way more than a hundred years ago.

Though a supernova burns for only a short period of time, it can unveil a lot about the universe to scientists. It was one kind of supernova that has shown that we live in an expanding universe. That is a universe that is growing at an ever-increasing rate. Supernovas are also instrumental in distributing elements throughout the universe. When the star explodes, it shoots elements and debris into space. Many of the elements we find on Earth are made in the core of stars.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 02, 2023, 10:06 IST
last updated: March 02, 2023, 10:06 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Uber Glam In Black Saree With Feather Pallu, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kriti Kharbanda Oozes Oomph In Colourful And Vibrant Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks In These Sexy Pics