How Aditya Chopra Convinced Shah Rukh Khan to Do Iconic 'DDLJ': 'Your Eyes Have Something'

If a time machine existed in reality, someone who’s grown up watching Bollywood films and consumed it as a staple diet, they’d surely travel back to their first memory of watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. This is when Smriti Mundhra’s Netflix docuseries ‘The Romantics’ acts as the perfect mode for travelling back in time. Yash Chopra’s films have influenced generation after generation and this is what the documentary talks about. In the series, Aditya Chopra revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was quite hesitant to do DDLJ and wanted to be an action hero.

This is when the actor recalled that he was hoping for Aditya to offer him an action film as he had recently done Darr with Yash Chopra. Following this, Aditya shared that he was looking for an “unpredictable romantic hero." However, when he went and narrated DDLJ to SRK, the actor was “shocked" as he was not expecting a love story.

SRK recalls that Adi had narrated him a “really sweet, namby pamby film." Aditya Chopra said in the series that SRK should not just stick to action films because he felt that SRK’s eyes “have something that cannot be wasted on action."

‘The Romantics’ acts as a guide and allows one to understand the socio-economic and political environment in the country, the generational shift in making cinema and weaving characters, differentiate between good cinema, bad and repetitive cinema without judging them.

Aditya Chopra’s life comes off as an inspiration, not just for every aspiring filmmaker, but for the ones who dream, who dream about being one of a kind and following their heart. While his films may be magical and dreamy, his life of comprised successes, failures, and taking chances, which kept him grounded and humble.

