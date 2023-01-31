The Mumbai Vs Delhi heat never gets over! Be it Bambai Ki Baarish or Dilli Ki Sardi, Ragda Pattice, or Chhole Tikki, people can rant about these cities endlessly. And now there’s an add-on to the Mumbai-Delhi city debate which went viral recently! A woman’s comment over the ‘Delhi-6’ soundtrack being made for ‘one of those cities’ ignites another altercation between the Mumbaikars and the Delhiites.

A user tweeted, “delhi v bombay is a pointless debate because dilli-6 soundtrack was made for only one of those cities". The ‘Dilli-6’ track was released in a 2009 Hindi-language drama film directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. It was dedicated to the people of Delhi as the song went like, “Basti hai mastaano ki Dilli Dilli, Gali hai deewano ki Dilli-6…."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the remark divided the internet again as several of them sided with Delhi while others pointed out tracks that were solely dedicated to Mumbai.

Advertisement

“The show Delhi Crime was also made for only one of those cities," read a sarcastic comment. A user also remarked “As if Bombay soundtrack wasn’t made by the same composer for the city which isn’t Delhi" while another one said, “Bombay had a soundtrack in 1994 itself ". “Ar Rehman Bombay theme outclasses it all day," reminded the third user.

Those who stood up for Dilli kept praising the national capital as one of them replied, “Delhi is such a vibe tbh…". “Another reason why people dance to dilli wali girlfriend not bombay wali girlfriend," wrote another.

Even SRK once revealed how different he found things in Mumbai after spending his childhood in Delhi. In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan said that he was amazed at the way Mumbaikars expressed things which actually made him laugh because that wasn’t the way Dilliwale would do it. So, what do you

Read all the Latest Buzz News here