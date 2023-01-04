How Delhi and Kolkata Would Look After Heavy Snowfall? Twitter User Creates Magic With AI

Technology helps us visualise things that can’t happen in reality. No, it’s not always the time machine that we wish to have so we could know what the future holds for us! It can be as simple as envisioning how extreme weather conditions would make our country look. An Indian artist thought of the same and questioned ‘how Delhi would look like during a heavy snowfall?’ He took the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to come up with creations that looked no less magical!

Twitter user, who goes by the name Angshuman Choudhary, shared beautiful AI creations that showed snow-covered Delhi, both New and Old. On one side was India Gate surrounded by some snow along with the ‘white’ streets and trees, giving it a realistic look . Another image exhibited similar weather conditions in old parts of the city. “What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it," wrote the user alongside AI-based images.

The thread also showed scenes from parts of Kolkata, blanketed in snow which, again, looked surreal. The ‘cool’ tram and the old-age cars appeared as if they’d been through a massive snowfall. The creator also revealed that he used Midjourney to come up with AI-based pictures which supported his visualisation.

Meanwhile, AI-based creations have taken over the internet recently with people engaging with them like never before. From showing what Indian men and women would look like based on their stereotypical features to trying the same with Desi wedding couples, several creators have tried their hands-on at producing the work of art with the support of AI. Not to miss is the amount of interest that users show in order to acknowledge the technology and hard work put into materialising thoughts and innovative imaginations.

