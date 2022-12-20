How Do Alligators Survive in Frozen Swamps? Man's Video of 'Stuck' Reptile Baffles People

The existence of alligators dates back more than 200 million years, and a recent video of their extraordinary capacity for survival shows they may continue to exist for another 200 million years. As temperatures dropped across the country, gators in the upper reaches of their range went hibernating beneath the ice. A user named Tansu Yegan recently shared a video on Twitter of an alligator surviving changing and challenging weather conditions while a man attempts to rescue it as he digs it out of a frozen swamp.

In the video, a man is seen rescuing an alligator from a frozen marsh. The man, named George Howard, wasn’t attempting to free the alligators, according to the voice-over in the video. He simply wanted to give them some space to unwind. The video then goes on to say that there are twelve alligators in the park that were freed from captivity and that they are all currently hibernating beneath the ice. The video was shot at The Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, which is home to an alligator preserve.

Along with the video, the caption read, “Alligators survive in frozen swamps by sticking their noses through the ice to breathe. Reptiles shut down their metabolism, and they don’t need to eat their heart rate slows down, their digestive system slows down, and they just sit and wait for the heat."

The video was originally shared by The Swamp Park in 2018.

Watch the video below:

The video garnered over 9 million views as of now. Several social media users were left stunned on watching the video. One of the users wrote, “How those creatures survive in these hard time of seasons! Very interesting and struggling things."

Another user wrote, “Alligators are a very refined survival machine after millions of years of evolution."

A third user added, “Well this is one way of coping with the cold I swear the world of animals & nature never ceases to amaze me. So inspiring, the wonders of the natural world, so mystifying & a joy to witness on any level."

The method used by reptiles to survive on the ice is known as “icing". They can breathe while almost entirely submerged in frigid temperatures as long as they maintain their snouts above the ice’s surface.

