Have you ever asked an Indian about their favourite snack? Among the many delicious food items they are going to name, one of them will be samosas. Samosas are a staple snack in the majority of Indian households. A plate of hot samosas with green or red chutney, accompanied by a cup of tea - served hot, is enough to satiate your hunger pangs in the evening. Samosas come in pointed triangular shapes, usually stuffed with veggies and mashed potatoes. That brings us to the question, out of the three crispy corners of the tasty snack, where do you take the first bite from? The top or the bottom?

It seems like a similar thought is also troubling one Twitter user. As if giving voice to the universal problem, the doctor in a Twitter post asked netizens from where they start eating their samosas. Calling it “a question of national importance," she inquired, “Do you start eating your Samosa from the top or bottom?"

The doctor, along with the question, also added a picture of two samosas served on a plate. The picture also bore the signature red chutney in a small container, accompanied by lettuce leaves. The words, “Top" and “Bottom" were inscribed in the image in bold letters.

Netizens were quick to share their opinions in the comments, appearing to help the doctor out in solving the universal problem.

“This is a Trimukhi food item. Whichever one consumes from wherever only joy comes. All three worlds are included in their three notched ends. Scientists, leaders, and officers consume it with tea while working throughout the day. Eating coriander chutney with it reduces speech defects and auspiciousness is strengthened by tomato chutney," explained one user.

“Break off the top so that it can be dipped the best way and then pick off the lower half and then use the dip with them," suggested a second. Steering clear from common replies, another individual opined that samosas should be eaten “from the middle."

The amazing post which was dropped on February 15 has garnered over 86,300 views on Twitter.

So, how do you eat your samosas?

