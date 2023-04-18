'How Freedom Looks Like': Caged Leopard Released Into The Wild

Animals are often kept captive in zoos or various other such confinement for various purposes like conservation or research. While attempts are made to provide a conducive environment to these animals, being in a confined zone often has a negative impact on animal behaviours. It, sometimes, also hampers the natural instinct of the animals. There’s no doubt that wild animals can flourish better in their natural habitat. Now, a video of a captive leopard attaining that freedom has left the internet delighted.

In the slow-motion clip, posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the cage of a vehicle where the wild animal was trapped is seen to be held open. As mellow beats play in the background, the leopard doesn’t even waste a single second to jump out of the truck before disappearing into the green bushes of the forest. The cage door shuts as the video comes to an end. While the location of the video is not clear, Kaswan confirmed that it was recorded on Monday, April 17. “How freedom looks like. That leopard is back to the wild! Today," Kaswan tweeted.

With over twenty-seven thousand views, the clip has impressed multiple animal lovers on the micro-blogging site. A user who appeared to be extremely delighted commented, “Seeing animals returning to their natural home is truly a testament to the power of preservation and the beauty of nature. Thankful to you Praveen ji that you keep proving humanity still prevails."

Another shared they’re waiting for the day when animal captivity completely ceases to exist, “Hope one day all the zoos are shut in the country and free the animals in the forest," shared the user.

Many also used heart emoticons to shower love on the video.

According to a report by Tiger Safari India, the country is home to an estimated 12,000-14,000 leopards. They are said to be solitary apex predators who remain well-hidden and only emerge out for the purpose of hunting. The main problem that contributes to the decline in their population is animal poaching. The IUCN has classified leopards as vulnerable species.

