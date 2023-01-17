How Kiran Bedi Once Sparked the 'Inspiration' to Fight Against Section 377

A Twitter thread which is currently going viral elaborates on how retired IPS officer and former Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, sparked the first inspiration to fight against section 377. Twitter user Vignesh took to his official handle and explained how it all happened. He explained that it was Bedi who banned the distribution of condoms among prisoners in Tihar jail after a doctor advised to distribute the same. “It was Kiran Bedi!! She banned the distribution of condoms among prisoners in Tihar jail after a doctor advised to distribute the same," read the thread.

He further mentioned that the visiting doctor advised Bedi to distribute condoms. This was because over 2/3rd of inmates were having unprotected sex. To this, Bedi responded, “My prisoners are hurt by the allegations."

Advertisement

“It is because of this, for the first time in history, a collective called AIDS Bedh bhav virodhi Andolan challenged sec 377 in Delhi High court in 1994. Though it never went to hearing, it was the first time sec 377 was challenged," he wrote.

In 2001, Anand Grover from lawyers collective wanted Anajali Gopalan of Naz foundation to file a case against sec 377 after NGO workers were arrested in Lucknow under sec 377 for distribution of condoms to gay men and “promoting homosexuality".

Advertisement

“NGO workers were kept in jail for nearly 40 days as bail was refused by the Lucknow court. And charges of sec.377 (120B) (promotion of homosexuality) and IPC 292 (possesion of obscene materials) were pressed against the workers," read the thread.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, Bedi shared a clip on Twitter that falsely claims that National Geographic paid $1 million for the unfolding scene. In reality, it’s a scene from a 2017 TV movie ‘5 Headed Shark Attack’, reports Alt News. In it, a gigantic fish can be seen leaping out of the water to attack a helicopter, hauling it down into the water as horrified onlookers watch. Many Twitter users trolled her for apparently believing it to be true.

This was not the first time that Bedi has shared an obviously fake piece of information on Twitter.

In 2017, Bedi posted a video of an old lady dancing, with the caption, “Spirit of Deepavali at tender age of 97. She’s mother of @narendramodi (Hiraben Modi -1920) celebrating Diwali at her own home." It wasn’t Modi’s mother. She corrected herself later.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here