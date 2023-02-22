When it comes to the etymology of place, there is a lot of history, research and meaning in every name, especially when we talk about the names of places in India. A similar place, which is quite well-known due to its unique name is Kurla, located in Goregaon East, Mumbai. Readers will be quite surprised to know the history behind its name.

As stated in the Straying Around blog by its writer Abodh, the name Kurla originated from Kurli, the local name for crab fish (as these were found in plenty in the marshes in the vicinity). The Anglican spelling was Coorla. In 1548, Kurla was one of the six villages given by the Governor of Portuguese India to Antonio Pessao (Portuguese soldier), as a reward for his military services.

Apart from this, there is a plethora of other interesting information related to Kurla. The Portuguese missionaries were prompted to settle in Kurla because of the broad and navigable Mithi river and embarked on their mission work to convert local people. St. Francis Xavier, the Jesuit missionary, while passing through Salsette Island (located on Western Coast) saw a sizable Catholic population in Bandra and Kurla. Keeping this fact in mind, he wrote to the King of Portuguese in 1548 to donate land for building churches in Bandra and Kurla. The King of Portugal accepted the request and in 1570, donated the villages of Bandra and Kurla to build Churches.

Advertisement

In 1580, a Church dedicated to Holy Saviour was built in Kurla and subsequently, in 1595, the name was changed to Holy Cross Church. The Portuguese rule went on till 1739 when they were defeated by Marathas under the leadership of Chimaji Appa (brother of Peshwa Bajirao I).

Kurla was also known for a long time because of its cotton mills, i.e- Dharamsi Punjabhai, being the largest cotton spinning and weaving mill in the Bombay Presidency, with 92,094 spindles and 1,280 looms. The other was the Kurla Spinning and Weaving Mill.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here