A food vlogger’s video chronicling the difficult journey of a couple selling rajma chawal has become the ‘definition of true love’ for multiple social media users. The clip begins with the vlogger revealing that he is in Faridabad in front of a small roadside stall selling rajma and kadi chawal. The person behind the camera starts talking to the vendors about how their stall came about to be. The man, busy with the preparation of an order, reveals that prior to the lockdown he owned a printing press business.

Unfortunately, his business suffered major losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was forced to completely shut down his business. After the COVID-19 lockdown, he looked for a job to make ends meet. However, with no major success for over six months, he along with his wife decided to start something of their own to earn. This kick-started the journey of their small roadside stall, where they sell both Rajma Chawal and Kadi Chawal for Rs 40.

The video reveals that the food comes with a side of salad mainly pieces of radish that are served with homecooked green chutney. Along with this, the short vlog also showcases how the plating of the food is done in the shop.

In less than a week their story has racked up over 6.2 lakh views on Instagram along with a flood of comments lauding the couple’s undying resilience and spirit.

A user wrote, “That’s actually the definition of true love." Another commented, “May god bless them, earn a lot of money." One more user appreciated the effort of the vlogger in promoting local vendors, “God bless both of you. Good job by the admin promoting people who are selling street foods." A user also urged other viewers to “Support them."

Meanwhile, a section of the internet complimented the delicious-looking food in the video. A user said, “Kadi toh tasty lag rahi hai (The kadi looks tasty)." Another joined, “Pehli bar on video dhang ke rajma dekhe hai. Good (It is the first time I’ve seen proper Rajma captured on video. Good)."

