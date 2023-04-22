Trends :Bournvita ControversyBizzare FoodAfter Death ExperienceDrunk PassengerAaliya Mir
How Shah Rukh Khan Used His Popularity to Get Spectators for Chak De India's Shoot in Australia

A recent Twitter thread revealed an exciting trivia about 'Chak De! India' - how SRK used his popularity to being Australians to a mammoth hockey stadium to cheer for an shooting Indian film.

April 22, 2023

How Shah Rukh Khan Used His Popularity to Get Spectators for Chak De India’s Shoot in Australia (Photo Credits: Facebook Screengrab/@yrf)

‘Chak De! India’ wasn’t your run-of-the-mill sports movie; it was a gripping emotional saga that showcased Shah Rukh Khan’s unparalleled acting prowess. Even after fifteen years since its release, the film remains a shining testament to SRK’s stardom. A recent Twitter thread revealed an exciting trivia about the movie - how SRK’s idea to use his popularity brought Australians to a mammoth hockey stadium to cheer for an Indian film.

It all began when the team advertised that Shah Rukh Khan would be present at the Olympic Hockey Stadium in Sydney. To their delight, the crowds turned up in large numbers, exceeding their expectations. Director Shimit Amin anticipated that the crowd would show up for one or two days of filming, but to their surprise, they showed up on all five days of the shoot!

During the shooting, SRK made multiple appearances on the ground to keep the spectators engaged. The crowd would cheer for him whenever he waved at them, and the director used these moments to capture the reactions of the ‘reel crowd’ in the movie. Despite the long hours of shooting, SRK’s charisma and connection with the audience helped keep the energy high on the set.

As the director himself revealed back in 2017, “The minute the audience would get restless, we would bring him out and shoot him against the back so that the background is huge and we get the organic crowd reaction. He would wave, start acting and people would start cheering. At one point we put him in a buggy and let him take a round of the stadium. He would wave, people would wave back and what we did was capture the reaction. We used his personality and he was very cool about it."

It seems like every day brings a new example of Shah Rukh Khan’s undeniable power over people, reminding us all why he’s the ‘last of Kings’ in Bollywood.

first published: April 22, 2023
last updated: April 22, 2023, 17:25 IST
