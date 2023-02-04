Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, marking his comeback, got the same arms-outstretched welcome from his fans that he has been giving them in all his films. SRK is an emotion for a lot of his fans and as it often happens between artists and fans, he also brings consolation and comfort in times of need just by living his life and going about his way.

Twitter user and journalist Shruti Sonal shared some of SRK’s interviews talking about the grief of losing his parents and wrote about how they helped her cope with her own grief after losing her mother. “In May, it will be 2 years since I lost my mother. It feels like it happened yday, but also years ago. For months, I asked the same question as Fleabag: what do I do? What do I do with all the love I have for her? That’s when I found SRK’s interviews on the loss of his parents," Sonal wrote.

In one of the interviews, SRK described his childish grief while sitting next to his dying mother in her hospital bed. In another, he spoke about how he cannot make friends and when he can, he does not know how to keep them. In the third interview, he spoke about how he believed in god so that he could also believe that he would once again meet his parents someday.

In them, Sonal described how she found echoes of her own emotions.

In response, people shared their own experiences with grief and created a space for expression.

