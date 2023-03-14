People often apologise to others for various reasons, including when someone bumped into them or was not able to respond to an email in the middle of the night. The origins of the word “sorry" can be traced to the Old English “sarig". It means distressed, grieved or full of sorrow. In old English, this word meant penitential acts and confessions to God. But over time, apologies became known as appeals for human forgiveness.

When saying sorry to someone, people should mean and practice it sincerely. Also, when an apology is offered with the best of intentions, it can be undermined by the way it is said. Apologising should be done sincerely which can assure the person who is offended that we really mean it and will not commit the same mistake again. It can work as a powerful tool.

However, while apologising for their mistakes even with the most sincere intentions, people should also remember not to overdo it. It may seem polite and indicates the humble upbringing of someone in the initial stage. But when the person overdoes it, it may mean that the person is either suffering from low self-esteem or trying to please everyone around them.

Why do some of us overdo it?

According to Jocelyn Hamsher, a therapist in USA’s Arizona, people who over apologise always try to please others. They consider themselves responsible for managing the emotions of other people and end up apologising multiple times. It also means that the person has low self-esteem and could be suffering from one or more of the following conditions-

depression

social anxiety

generalised anxiety disorder (GAD)

obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)

borderline personality disorder (BPD)

post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Dr Cynthia King, a clinical psychologist, has her own set of observations about people apologising repeatedly. According to the doctor, people who apologise repeatedly are survivors of trauma, probably inflicted on them at a younger age. According to the doctor, they repeatedly apologise, feel small and cause few problems as sort of a survival mechanism.

