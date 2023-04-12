How This 19-Year-Old Lives In His House's Garage And Makes Tenants Pay Mortgage

In today’s time, it is extremely necessary to plan out ways to earn more money and save it. You can learn about the stock market and invest, or you can take up extra work. An American man named Keaton Vaughn put the strangest plan to execution to earn extra money. Keaton is a real estate worker. He has put his luxurious house on rent after moving in, in the garage of the house. This is bound to leave you confused. Keaton Vaughn house-hacked his home. He moved out of the main part of his abode and looked for a tenant. The surprising thing is, he lives in a garage, which he has converted into a small home. After he moved into his converted garage, he just watched the money roll in. As reported by The Sun, Keaton’s tenant covers not just the mortgage but is also able to make extra pounds.

Reportedly, he also uploaded a video on his TikTok account where he revealed how he “gets paid to live in the garage." As per the news portal, his converted garage features a living space, kitchen area and en suite bathroom. He was quoted saying, “I live in this garage-converted apartment. I rent out the main house – my tenant pays $2000 (approx Rs 1.65 lakh) per month [and] my mortgage is $1800 (approx 1.48 lakh) per month. I pocket the $200 (approx Rs 16,000) difference – by doing nothing!"

Keaton Vaughn said that he has no plans of living in a big house and paying a lot of money for the mortgage. At the age of 19, just living in the garage is “all that he needs." It is also about having someone else pay for that mortgage for him, so he does not have to shell out $1,800 a month right away at such a young age. Instead, having someone pay the principal means he can build equity in that house and later on pay it off one day.

He is living rent-free, while his mortgages are being paid off. Sounds like a brilliant plan. What are your thoughts about this?

