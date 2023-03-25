Obesity is a condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It can have serious health consequences, including an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. It can also lead to health issues like sleep apnea and joint problems. Fortunately, obesity is a preventable and treatable condition.

Simple lifestyle changes, such as increasing physical activity, eating a healthy and balanced diet, and reducing stress, can help prevent and manage obesity. Some people opt for a shortcut, that is medical intervention such as weight loss surgery or medication. Today, we will talk about a couple who did the same.

The couple, Katherine and Dean, live in North Yorkshire (England). They reduced their weight by about 133 kg. This weight is the combined weight of both. For this, they neither followed any diet nor exercised. Instead, both spent Rs 6 lakh and changed their bodies. This was done through a gastric bypass operation. The couple had a special reason for adopting this shortcut. The couple has shared their transformation on social media.

They reduced their weight through the operation. Katherine, 31, was unable to conceive through IVF because of her weight, and hence, the couple took this step to become parents. After the operation, Katherine told a news portal that now she feels very light. She also said that she feels much more energetic than before. Earlier, Catherine was 162 kg. She could not get any clothes of her size.

Her husband supported her. Both of them got this weight loss surgery done and now the result is in front of everyone. After their transformation, both of them agreed to adopt a healthy lifestyle. They keep themselves very active along with eating healthily.

In this operation, the size of the human stomach is reduced. A person eats less and automatically his weight decreases.

Many people lead sedentary lifestyles, spending long hours sitting at desks or in front of screens, and not getting enough exercise. This lack of physical activity, coupled with an unhealthy diet high in calories and sugar, can lead to weight gain and obesity.

