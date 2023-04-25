How This Couple Travelled To More Than 30 Countries Without A Single Flight

We often find people around us who are travel enthusiasts and wouldn’t stop talking about the various exotic locations that they want to visit. Their aim is to travel around the world and cover as many countries as possible. While some do it the usual way, some opt for innovative ways. One such example is that of a couple named Joshua Kian and Sarah Morgan. The duo travelled around the world, covering more than 30 countries in total. They didn’t take a single flight though. Don’t believe us? Read on.

In October 2017, Joshua and Sarah boarded a plane in Porto, Portugal, to head to their home in England. They had spent the past 18 months travelling around Asia; and at the time, they didn’t know it would be their last flight ever. Insider reported Kian saying, “We weren’t thinking this is the last flight we were going to take." On their journey back, they were contemplating about the environmental impact of aeroplanes and decided to take the next trip without flying.

Advertisement

Slowly, each and every trip they took became a non-flight trip. Six years later, the couple haven’t taken a single flight ever since and yet they have managed to travel to innumerable places. They post all their travel updates on their Instagram and YouTube channel by the name Josh and Sarah Ride. They have travelled thousands of miles by bike, train, hitchhiking, ferry and trains.

While Kian and Morgan did not promise to make all their trips flightless, they made flying their option. Luckily for them, to this day they haven’t taken a single flight since 2017.

The couple have explored more than 30 countries including Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Bali. Kian and Morgan started dating more than a decade ago and revealed that they always had a “burning desire to travel." Kian added, “And I don’t think it will ever go away."

Advertisement

Kian and Morgan were always interested in outdoor adventures, and it was their love for nature that led them to protect and preserve the environments they were visiting, according to Kian. They also adopted and have been following a vegan diet since eight years ago to reduce their carbon footprint.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here