Home » BUZZ » How This US Woman Makes Rs 82 Lakh A Year By Cleaning Messy Homes

How This US Woman Makes Rs 82 Lakh A Year By Cleaning Messy Homes

A woman recently shared how quitting her corporate job and taking up cleaning work has made it possible for her to earn Rs 82 lakh a year.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 12:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Kayleen specialises in a habitual and out-of-control mess and calls the issue ‘chronic clutter’.
Kayleen specialises in a habitual and out-of-control mess and calls the issue ‘chronic clutter’.

Did you know that working as a domestic help can make you rich? If you don’t believe us, then take a look at this woman’s story. A woman recently shared how quitting her corporate job and taking up cleaning work has made it possible for her to earn Rs 82 lakh a year. She quit her corporate job in 2015 to organise “chronic clutters" full-time. Since the big shift in her career, she has taken up house transformation jobs for more than 1000 people and earns about four times her previous salary of Rs 23.11 lakh per annum. Named Kayleen Kelly, the 37-year-old US woman resorts to a ‘core four’ method to transform her clients’ homes that includes clearing out, categorising, cutting out and containing items.

Kayleen specialises in a habitual and out-of-control mess and calls the issue ‘chronic clutter’. She gets clients from her network both online and offline. The resident of Jacksonville, Florida, talked to Metro UK and said, “When I was growing up, I wasn’t in control of many things, but organising became a hyper-focus for me to control my environment – it made me feel safe. Clutter does not discriminate, it doesn’t matter what your background is or the size of your home is." She further revealed that she works with real people with real homes and calls Instagram homes “smoke and mirrors".

Advertisement

Kayleen doesn’t regret leaving her job and deems it the “best decision" she ever made. She started Kayleen Kelly Home Organizing & Redesign in April 2014 and quit her full-time job in January 2015. In her first year, she made a little over Rs 33 lakh in total earnings; and now, 8 years into it, she earns about Rs 82.56 lakh annually. She just works about 23 hours a week and has three staff members to help her.

“I apply the core four methods to every single project – when you have an unorganised space everything gets mixed," Kayleen explained. She further revealed that cleaning a room is like a ‘puzzle game’ and one has to work through it one tile at a time. ‘‘Start by targeting things that don’t belong in that space and moving them to their appropriate space. For example, move things from your bedroom that belong in the bathroom or kitchen. Start with one room and one space at a time." The last step is to categorise everything into small categories such as clothing and then further break it down into smaller subcategories.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 02, 2023, 12:03 IST
last updated: March 02, 2023, 12:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Uber Glam In Black Saree With Feather Pallu, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kriti Kharbanda Oozes Oomph In Colourful And Vibrant Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks In These Sexy Pics