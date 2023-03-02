Did you know that working as a domestic help can make you rich? If you don’t believe us, then take a look at this woman’s story. A woman recently shared how quitting her corporate job and taking up cleaning work has made it possible for her to earn Rs 82 lakh a year. She quit her corporate job in 2015 to organise “chronic clutters" full-time. Since the big shift in her career, she has taken up house transformation jobs for more than 1000 people and earns about four times her previous salary of Rs 23.11 lakh per annum. Named Kayleen Kelly, the 37-year-old US woman resorts to a ‘core four’ method to transform her clients’ homes that includes clearing out, categorising, cutting out and containing items.

Kayleen specialises in a habitual and out-of-control mess and calls the issue ‘chronic clutter’. She gets clients from her network both online and offline. The resident of Jacksonville, Florida, talked to Metro UK and said, “When I was growing up, I wasn’t in control of many things, but organising became a hyper-focus for me to control my environment – it made me feel safe. Clutter does not discriminate, it doesn’t matter what your background is or the size of your home is." She further revealed that she works with real people with real homes and calls Instagram homes “smoke and mirrors".

Kayleen doesn’t regret leaving her job and deems it the “best decision" she ever made. She started Kayleen Kelly Home Organizing & Redesign in April 2014 and quit her full-time job in January 2015. In her first year, she made a little over Rs 33 lakh in total earnings; and now, 8 years into it, she earns about Rs 82.56 lakh annually. She just works about 23 hours a week and has three staff members to help her.

“I apply the core four methods to every single project – when you have an unorganised space everything gets mixed," Kayleen explained. She further revealed that cleaning a room is like a ‘puzzle game’ and one has to work through it one tile at a time. ‘‘Start by targeting things that don’t belong in that space and moving them to their appropriate space. For example, move things from your bedroom that belong in the bathroom or kitchen. Start with one room and one space at a time." The last step is to categorise everything into small categories such as clothing and then further break it down into smaller subcategories.

