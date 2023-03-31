How This Woman Got Engaged To Her Teacher 16 Years After Passing High School

Many of us have had crushes on our school teachers. During your teenage years, infatuation with your teacher is pretty common. Years later, people often laugh recalling these innocent incidents. Some take this infatuation too far, though. A former student has turned this dreamy infatuation into a real love story by getting engaged to her former favourite high school teacher, 16 years after passing from school.

Monica Ketchum, 31, is a resident of Michigan, USA. She decided to look for her favourite teacher named Michelle Foster, 56, on Facebook to check how she was doing. Foster had been Ketchum’s science teacher when she was 13 in 2004. Ketchum said in a statement reported by the New York Post, “Michelle was my seventh-grade teacher and she was my favourite — I was a teacher’s pet."

Monica, who is a forklift driver and content creator, further revealed that they didn’t have any relationship other than that of a student-teacher until 16 years later when she reached out on Facebook. She reached out to Michelle as she was going through a tough time with her family after coming out to them as a lesbian. Monica remembered Foster’s class being a “safe place," which is why she got in touch with her.

When Michelle received a message on the social media platform from her “goody good student" in 2020, she couldn’t believe it. After meeting her for lunch in August 2021, the two started bonding and soon became close friends. Monica revealed that their first meeting so many years later lasted for five hours and “it was great to catch up."

“We grew close and became great friends — we could talk about anything. We were both in really dark places and finding someone you can relate to and be vulnerable with felt safe," Monica added. Michelle revealed that she was glad to reconnect with her former favourite student and she was “always willing to be supportive of former students."

As Monica and Michelle’s friendship grew closer, they soon realised what they shared was a romantic relationship. Michelle then revealed how Ketchum proposed to her; and later in 2022, the two got engaged.

The duo ended their previous relationships in September 2022 to be with each other.

