How To Beat Heat Without AC? This Woman Has The Perfect Answer

Are you tired of finding ways to bear the scorching summer heat? Well, a woman on Twitter may have just found the perfect solution to beat the heat. In a recent tweet, she shared a fascinating discovery about the significant temperature difference between standing directly under the hot sun and standing in the shade of a tree. In her tweet, she wrote, “How the heat on the slab varies between the hot sun to the shade of a tree."

The tweet features a video clip of the woman measuring the temperature with a thermometer, first in direct sunlight at over 40 degrees and then moving into the shade of a nearby tree where the temperature drops to a comfortable 27 degrees. The difference in temperature is simply astounding. But it is hard to ignore what a huge difference a simple shade of a tree can make.

https://twitter.com/Neelavanam/status/1648698364790452224

The tweet has been gaining attention online as people are amazed by the simple yet effective solution to beating the heat. With temperatures rising across the globe, people are always looking for ways to stay cool and comfortable. Who knew that the shade of a tree could make such a significant difference? A Twitter user wrote, “Had you gone a few steps back more, you would have seen snowfall for sure."

https://twitter.com/udayshukla08/status/1648960675346268160

Another user shared their own experience and tweeted, “I just got 75% filtration shade net on my terrace. My slab temperature has dropped drastically. Inside the home, the temperature has reduced to 31 C from 37 C."

https://twitter.com/KiMoJiRa/status/1648738194685595649

Meanwhile, not everyone was totally convinced that this would hold true in the long run. “I would agree that this is the case right now but starting June, Delhi & many parts of northern India are affected by the ‘wet bulb effect’ wherein there’s not much difference between the shady and non-shady parts of a cityscape."

https://twitter.com/barunghosh/status/1648876843037253633

Regardless, not only is this a great discovery for beating the heat, but it also highlights the importance of nature and how it can help us in unexpected ways.

