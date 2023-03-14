The ‘Naatu Naatu’ craze is still going strong and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The electrifying song from the movie ‘RRR’ has gained worldwide popularity and even won the title of ‘Best Original Song’ at the Oscars 2023. The song’s high-energy beats and flawless choreography have inspired many to try their ‘feet’ at the dance, but few have succeeded. While many online videos teach the challenging hook step of the ‘RRR’ song, a Malayalam daily’s effort to create a detailed step-by-step tutorial in print has caught people’s attention.

The Malayala Manorama Newspaper provided a comprehensive tutorial on how to perform the ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance, breaking down the choreography into three parts and including detailed instructions with accompanying caricatures to illustrate each step. The full-page coverage of the dance was intended to excite readers and encourage them to learn, with the inclusion of cartoons and detailed explanations. The user who shared the newspaper clipping on Twitter remarked on the appeal of local newspapers, and wrote, “Why local newspapers, not national dailies, win India’s masses". Additionally, the article also featured caricatures of star actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan performing the original dance.

Advertisement

Thus, the detailed coverage of the ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance in the Malayalam newspaper exemplifies the creative and engaging tactics that local newspapers use to inform and captivate their audience. The commitment to connecting with readers through innovative approaches is precisely what captured the attention of the person who shared the newspaper clipping, as he was impressed by the level of dedication and ingenuity exhibited by local newspapers.

Meanwhile, several Kerala news outlets made headlines after they misinterpreted a reference to ‘The Carpenter’ made by the composer of ‘Naatu Naatu’ in his Oscar acceptance speech. The outlets mistook MM Keeravani’s reference of ‘The Carpenters’, the popular American pop band, to literal carpenters who work with wood, leading to reports that the composer grew up listening to carpenters.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here