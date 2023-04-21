How Twitter Users Reacted to Removal of Legacy Blue

Elon Musk’s latest move to abolish what he termed as the “lords and peasants" system on Twitter by removing the legacy blue tick has stirred up a storm of mixed reactions from netizens worldwide.

People have taken to the internet to voice their opinions on the new development, from outraged legacy users to some enthusiasts. Nonetheless, the removal of Twitter’s legacy blue ticks has caused an uproar.

“BREAKING: Twitter just removed the blue check marks from those who don’t pay for Twitter Blue. I understand Elon’s need to generate more revenue, but I personally feel that blue checks should be grandfathered in. Some people spent years building up accounts and building a…" Ed Krassenstein tweeted.

Some Twitter users expressed concern that fraudsters may start to imposter their handles.

“No blue check but this is me. Don’t fall for imposters. Remember I have a 92 at the end of my handle. @ Jack Quaid was taken by someone impersonating me in 2011. It was the whole reason I got a twitter in the 1st place. If only there was some sort of… free verification system," Jack Quaid tweeted.

Notably, celebrity users like author Stephen King who opposed the paid blue, have somehow retained blue checks indicating that the account was paid for verification.

“My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t," King tweeted. “Just so you know."

Famous British comedian Ricky Gervais also pitched in on the blue tick debate, tweeting: “My blue tick has gone. I’m not sure if I’m really me or not."

On a lighter note, one of the users tweeted: “Looking out for anyone who still has a blue tick."

A Twitter handle was left fuming after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s blue tick was removed.

“Imran Khan without blue tick…!!! Oy, Elon Musky Kuch sharam kr haya kr," Pak Lawyers Forum tweeted.

A user from India was amused by how his account was verified while Shah Rukh Khan’s account was not.

“I have a blue tick on my account, whereas the famous Bollywood actor SRK doesn’t have one," Kratika tweeted.

(With inputs from internet)

