How Two Brothers From UP's Muzaffarnagar Invented Nitrogen Biscuits

Two brothers, residing in Noida and hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, Vishal and Vikas, have come up with a new discovery that is currently going viral on social media. In a recent interview with a media portal, Vishal shared that when he was in school, he did not like studying at all. He disliked attending school, and even failed in chemistry. But he only enjoyed the chemistry classes. Vishal loved to watch the different types of chemicals in the chemistry lab. One day, when both the brothers were in chemistry class, they noticed that when nitrogen gas is frozen, it used to turn into liquid and later came out as smoke. Later, Vishal said he left his studies but this experiment stayed with him. After this, both of the brothers experimented and started selling biscuits by mixing liquid nitrogen in it.

So, when people eat these biscuits, smoke comes out of them; and people liked this concept a lot. The brothers sell nitrogenous biscuits in fairs held in faraway places.

Vikas further explained that the cost of one biscuit is Rs 50. While making the biscuits, they mix nitrogen gas in it to get the smoke. Nitrogen gas does not affect the health, nor it spoils the taste of the biscuits. People are liking this new concept very much.

When smoke comes out of their mouth, people used to take selfies. Now the duo have expanded the business and it’s going really well, enabling them to run their house smoothly. The brothers have named this stall ‘Selfie Biscuit Point’. They plan to make more changes and expand their business in the future.

