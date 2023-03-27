People all around the world have different hobbies. Some collect stamps, others currency of different countries. Collectors may focus on a specific type of currency, such as ancient coins or coins from a particular country or period, or they may collect a wide range of coins. The hobby of coin collection dates back to ancient times when rulers and wealthy individuals collected coins as a way to display their wealth and power. Today, coin collection is enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds, as a way to learn about history, art, and culture.

If you are also fond of collecting foreign currencies, then you might get lucky. Let us tell you how. Yes, today we are going to tell you about such a coin, which if present in your collection can make you rich. We are talking about the UK’s Kew Gardens 50p (fifty pence) coin, which is one of the most famous coins of all time. If you have this, then consider yourself fortunate. You have no idea what value this coin holds. It is considered one of the rarest coins ever. These coins are usually sold on online websites like eBay.

Recently, a person created a storm by selling these coins online. The bidding for this coin started on March 16 this year. Bidding for this 50p coin started at Rs 10,000 only. Gradually its price increased. Its last bid was made for Rs 21,000, and the coin was taken by a bidder at this price.

According to The Royal Mint site, the coin Kew Gardens 50p is very rare. It was designed in 2009 on the 250th anniversary of the London landmark. Only 2 lakh 10 thousand pieces were made of the coin. Due to this, coin collectors want to have them in their possession. Bidding of such coins takes place online. In such a situation, if you have this coin, then you can also try your luck. Many times the bid for these coins goes up to Rs 75,000.

