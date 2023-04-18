How Would Dhoni And Virat Kohli Look As Toddlers? AI Tries To Answer

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has piqued the interest of many with its impressive tools, blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s not. The surge of AI has left nothing untouched, be it culture, folklore, the world of art, and even sports. While many are still exploring the technology’s scope, there’s also a section that’s using advancements to bring their imaginations to life. Just like this Twitter user whose AI-generated images of famous Indian cricketers as toddlers have created a tremendous buzz on social media.

The viral thread features their digitally created baby depiction but what’s funny is some of them still have beards and moustaches. From Virat Kohli to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, everyone features in the viral thread. “Indian Cricketers Toddler AI-Generated," reads the caption of the creation. Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and Surya Kumar Yadav, are also included in the list.

Advertisement

Take a look at it here:

A section of Twitter appears to be pretty impressed with the photos, also leaving many curious about the AI tool which was used to reimagine cricketers as toddlers. A user asked, “Which tool is this?"

A user expressed, “Looks good."

One more curious user questioned, “Wow! Which app?"

Advertisement

Another said, “I can also create this. Btw it looks awesome."

Advertisement

There were also people who were quite confused and unhappy with the inclusion of facial hair in toddlers. One person wrote, “Doesn’t the AI know that toddlers don’t have beards?"

Another commented, “Don’t seem like toddlers but dwarfs. AI is so bad that it couldn’t get rid of facial hair."

One more joined, “Pretty dumb AI to be honest on this one. Toddlers and the Stubble. Looks like someone didn’t instruct well."

These AI-generated images come at a time when the whole of India is embroiled in the cricket craze with the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Previously, an AI-generated photo of a woman, who in reality did not exist, had caught the internet’s attention. The ultra- realistic photos of the character began going viral on Reddit a few months ago, and garnered attention of users online.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here