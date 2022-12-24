How YouTuber WillNE Tricked TED Authorities into Letting Him Give a Talk

“Welcome to my TED talk" has become quite the punchline on social media where people poke a bit of good-natured fun at themselves. Turns out, you actually do not need more expertise than these casual internet “TED talks" to become an official speaker- just a load of resources and dedication. That is not to diss the TED talks- many qualified people including Bill Gates, Stephen Hawking and Elon Musk have delivered these speeches- but there are some loopholes which can be used to “trick" the people over at TED.

YouTuber William Lenney AKA WillNE claims to have done just that and detailed how he did it in a video. Starting from getting a TED license to booking a venue that could seat around 1200, the YouTuber did it all so he could give an expert TED talk without being an expert. A major point in his favour was a colleague who previously worked at TED, who let him know the process of getting TED to upload his video onto their official YouTube channel.

Advertisement

The process was an arduous one, where they filmed other experts and then added their own video into the package of those videos- a video-loaded “Trojan horse"- to trick TED screening experts into being convinced of their video’s standards. Spoiler alert: the YouTuber and his collaborators succeeded in pulling it off and their video was uploaded to the official TEDX YouTube channel. Watch their video here to find out in more detail how exactly they did it.

Advertisement

However, things went south soon after and WillNE’s video was taken down. To prove that it had actually gone up on the channel, he had filmed a video in advance.

Advertisement

“Imagine planning for months, paying for the trip, hotel, and more to go to this Ted talk to broaden you horizon and knowledge.. just to end up being trolled by WillNE," one YouTube viewer commented. “This man is absolutely insane. I can’t believe we went from laughing at kids rapping to TED talks," wrote another. “This feels like a broke ass episode of Impractical Jokers and I’m here for it," reads another comment.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here