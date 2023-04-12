Trends :Bournvita ControversyBizzare FoodAfter Death ExperienceDrunk PassengerAaliya Mir
Home » Buzz » Howrah Fisherman Netted This Giant Fish and the Price of His Rare Catch Will Stun You

Howrah Fisherman Netted This Giant Fish and the Price of His Rare Catch Will Stun You

Mrityunjay Mandal, a fisherman, was reportedly fishing on Monday morning on the Damodar River in Shivganj, Shyampur when he netted a 19kg black carp fish.

Advertisement

Reported By: Rakesh Maity

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 10:26 IST

West Bengal, India

This enormous black carp fish was caught in Mrityunjay Mondal's fishing net in Shivganj. (Credits: News18)
This enormous black carp fish was caught in Mrityunjay Mondal's fishing net in Shivganj. (Credits: News18)

On Monday morning, a giant black carp fish was caught from the Damodar River close to Howrah Shivganj. Although there have been numerous instances of carp fish being found in the region, it’s safe to say, none of them come close to this recent catch. The black carp fish was netted by Mrityunjay Mondal.

Needless to say, Mrityunjay’s family was ecstatic. Mrityunjay Mandal, a fisherman, was reportedly fishing on Monday morning on the Damodar River in Shivganj, Shyampur when he hit the jackpot. Even though he occasionally catches fish that are big in size, this was one of its kind.

Carp fish weighing 10–12 kg have occasionally been caught in nets. People wait in line to see this enormous fish on this day. (Credits: News18)

Advertisement

What makes this story incredible is that such enormous fish are uncommon. Carp fish weighing 5-7kg are easily found. Carp fish of 10–12kg aren’t uncommon too. The fish that ended up in Mrityunjay’s net? A whopping 19.6kg.

The locals assembled and waited to catch a glimpse to know what the chatter was all about. The catch was first brought to the Sandhyamayi wholesale fish market in Shyampur on Monday morning. Vendors and customers soon lined up to see what the fuss was all about. Both buyers and sellers were shocked to discover eight large carp fish. But when buyers lined up to purchase the 19kg catch, the price of the fish turned them away. The fish was eventually bought by Amirul, a local fish vendor.

The price of the 19.6kg fish was roughly around Rs 5000. The merchant admitted that the humongous size of the catch drove up its price, and, understandably so.

RELATED NEWS

It should be noted that a 14kg “Bhola fish" was recently caught in a fisherman’s net in Shyampur’s Rupnarayan River and it was sold for a couple of thousand rupees.

But what Mrityunjay bagged soon became the story of the town.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

first published: April 12, 2023, 10:26 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 10:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures