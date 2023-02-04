An old interview of Hrithik Roshan with Simi Garewal has struck a chord with a lot of people, not just because of the actor’s refreshing vulnerability but also because of how he goes on to get some “therapy" from Simi. In the video, when Simi asks him if he loves himself, Hrithik asks back, “How do you do that?" He adds that he is comfortable with a lot of himself, but loving himself seems like a bit much.

Simi looks quite taken aback on learning that this could be a thing, and goes on to give him a lesson on real vs perfect. Hrithik says that he thinks his then-wife Sussanne is perfect, and then Simi asks which apple he would pick between a perfect and a real one. Hrithik chooses the real one and Simi explains how no one is perfect.

“This is me during my therapy sessions," an Instagram user wrote. “This is every south Asian growing up with trauma," another wrote. “An accurate representation of how my university interview went," one user joked. “I bet I would have just started half laughing half crying in tears," reads one comment. “Why are we watching Hrithik’s therapy sessions?" One user joked.

Even though many comments pointed out the fact that his relationship with Sussanne did not last, not everything that ends needs to be devalued! Hrithik and Sussanne were recently seen setting some “model ex" standards at Lollapalooza Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni all posed for a photo together at Lollapalooza Mumbai and Twitter has been admiring the ‘chill vibes’. Madboy/Mink, the duo of singer-actress Saba Azad and Imaad Shah, performed at the music festival. Hrithik and Sussanne’s son was also present. Their photo together has since gone viral.

Hrithik and Sussanne being cordial not just with each other but also with each other’s current partners was appreciated on Twitter. “Aise karte hain move on," a Twitter user wrote. There’s no doubt that relationships can get messy and financial affluence could be a factor in making things easier, but the “chill" here is palpable.

