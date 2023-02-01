Home » BUZZ » Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Their Partners at Lollapalooza are Twitter's 'Model Exes'

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Their Partners at Lollapalooza are Twitter's 'Model Exes'

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni posed for a pic together at Lollapalooza Mumbai and Twitter thinks it's the perfect way to 'move on'.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 08:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad and Arslan Goni pose at Lollapalooza Mumbai. (Credits: Via Twitter)
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad and Arslan Goni pose at Lollapalooza Mumbai. (Credits: Via Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni all posed for a photo together at Lollapalooza Mumbai and Twitter has been admiring the ‘chill vibes’. Madboy/Mink, the duo of singer-actress Saba Azad and Imaad Shah, performed at the music festival. Hrithik and Sussanne’s son was also present. Their photo together has since gone viral.

Hrithik and Sussanne being cordial not just with each other but also with each other’s current partners is being appreciated on Twitter. “Aise karte hain move on," a Twitter user wrote. There’s no doubt that relationships can get messy and financial affluence could be a factor in making things easier, but the “chill" here is palpable.

Twitter users joked about how they are still stuck in the “blocking and missing" phase with their exes. But here are Hrithik and Sussanne proving that it doesn’t always have to be ‘Channa Mereya’.

Lollapalooza made its grand debut in India this year and was underway in Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Race Course on January 27 and 28. Lollapalooza Day 1 saw several artists take the stage such as Greta Van Fleet, AP Dhillon, Japanese Breakfast, Imagine Dragons, Yellow Diaries and Madboy Mink among others. Day 2 saw performers such as Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Jackson and Raveena among others.

Saba began dating Hrithik Roshan last year and ever since, there’s been a lot more curiosity about her personal life. The actress confessed, “If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it," she recently told News18.

first published: February 01, 2023, 08:03 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 08:03 IST
