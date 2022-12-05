Hrithik Roshan's 'Mohenjo Daro' Featuring Swanky Outfits in Indus Valley Sparks Debate

A Twitter user dragged Hrithik Roshan-Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Mohenjo Daro’- turns out people haven’t actually completely forgotten about that film- and it has started a fierce debate on the platform. The point of contention is Pooja Hegde’s elaborate costume which people did not deem period-accurate. While many people criticised the inaccuracy, others said it’s fair in a fictional film. Where does one draw the line between artistic liberty and distortion?

This has become the subject of debate on Twitter. “Several years ago, a most talented Bollywood decided this is what girls looked like in the Indus Valley… more than 3,500 years ago," one Amit Schandillia tweeted. It was accompanied by a photo of Pooja Hegde in a costume from the film, involving an embellished gown with cutouts and an elaborate headgear.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial had its fair bit of controversy as soon as its trailer dropped in 2016. Calling Gowariker utterly ‘confused’ about the Vedic Age and the Indus Valley Civilisation, detractors were fast to point out flaws in the film’s trailer. From the usage of white Arabian horses in 2016 BC (that adds no historical significance), to Chaani (played by Pooja Hegde) wearing feathers in her headgear even when none of the multiple terracotta figurines of the Indus Valley Civilisation sported it to the fair and lovely complexion of the population – the director was lambasted for using his film to support the long-rejected stereotypes.

