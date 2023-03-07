Huge Chunk of Ice Falls from Sky in West Bengal’s Medinipur, Leaves Locals Baffled

Since the beginning of spring, the scorching sun and heat is dominating in West Medinipur. But there is another picture in between. Snow fell from the sky. No, it is not Darjeeling or Kashmir, about 10 kg of snow has fallen from the sky in Debra, West Midnapore. And with that, there is a lot of excitement in the area. A huge chunk of ice fell from the sky recently. There are many questions about where this ice cube came from.

In Debra, a 10 kg rock suddenly fell from the sky in front of a man’s house. And it is actually a chunk of ice. Everyone was shocked by the snowfall this summer. The incident took place around 8:30 am on Saturday in Balachak area of Molihati area No. 7 of Debra block of West Medinipur district. In front of the house of local resident Nakul Jana, the ice fell on the ground after a loud bang. Its weight is said to be 10-12 kg. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Locals were shocked when this ice fell suddenly during the day while sun is scorching. The person picked up the ice and put it in a container. In the event of falling snow, panic was created in the family. Enthusiastic villagers rushed to see the snow falling from the sky. It is believed that the clouds that are concentrated in the sky in spring or summer for some reason become ice. As a result of chemical action due to the accumulation of water droplets and the density of that ice is increased, which falls on the surface on this day. Scientists believe that there is no reason to create a sensation about this natural phenomenon. Although in the morning of spring, there is a chaos in the area to see such ice chunk.

