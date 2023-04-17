'Hum Saath 60 Hain': This Indian Joint Family of 61 Members Lives Under One Roof in Maharashtra

India’s traditions and cultures are well-known and documented across the globe. The mixed family structure is one of the elements that gives our culture its very own uniqueness.

The joint family arrangement has existed in our land since human civilisation first appeared here. Although the joint family system has slowly transitioned into a more nuclear approach where certain members decide to move out post-marriage or after having kids, there are, however, rare instances of multi-generational families that are more than happy to share the same roof.

In the Jalna Taluka village of Nirkheda, 61 people live in one home.

A huge family of 61 people living together

A family of Jadhavs in Nirkheda village of Jalna taluka has 61 members who live together. The home is shared by 9 brothers. The family’s chief, Raghunath Jadhav, looks after the entire unit. The working family members are highly educated and run successful enterprises and industries. Members of this family work in a variety of professions, including teachers, traders, and kirtankars. They also have one thing in common: a vegetarian diet.

What is the cost to meet the expenses of such a huge family?

Raghunath Jadhav, while speaking to News18.com, answered the burning topic of monthly expenses by saying: “We have 125 acres of property, more than 100 animals, 12 to 15 two-wheelers, a Bolero car, and 50 rooms in our house. Every month, we require groceries totalling roughly 30,000 rupees. Between 2.5 and 3 lakh rupees are spent on groceries annually," he said.

Family members do not assign women to labour in the fields. Each of the nine families has a separate kitchen and bedroom for their different living arrangements, and they all prepare their own meals every day. This family’s annual income is approximately 65 lakh, therefore everyone enjoys every convenience.

Living together affects children positively

Jadhav, the family’s head, places a strong emphasis on the joint family system as a means of instilling moral principles in the family’s young members. The same food is made for everyone when there is a program or event at home, he claims. The entire family gathers to enjoy joy on holidays such as Dussehra, and Diwali among others.

Children of all ages who are enrolled in classes from junior kindergarten through Doctorate are members of our family. Every year, we host Jagadguru Jog Maharaj’s Week to promote religious ideals. We have a family member or two who are involved in the realms of spirituality, politics, education, or business. Living together with other people encourages youngsters to behave properly. Along with this, family members remain tension free because of the presence of many people who share their troubles.

